Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Willlis Otieno, Lawyer in petition challenging Presidnt-Elect William Ruto's win. /JUDICIARY

Kenya

Sweaty Lawyer Willis Otieno says Chebukati should be arrested for bungling polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – A ‘sweaty’ Willis Otieno – the lawyer representing Khelef Khalifa and others in the presidential petition, mounted a spirited submission on Wednesday on the legality of the presidential results, which were declared by the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati.

Otieno put on a show in the courtroom before the seven apex court judges, reminding them of the famous words of former Chief Justice David Maraga that “an election is a process that ends upon the determination of the true wish of the voter.”

According to Otieno, Chebukati reduced the entire process to a circus of a “piki piki ponki” child’s game in total disregard of the provisions of the Constitution.

Khalifa and others are challenging the victory of President-Elect William Ruto.

In his submissions, Otieno asked the Martha Koome-led bench to trigger criminal sanctions against Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Mulu and Abdi Guliye whom he accused of committing atrocities.

“An independent body must conduct elections. However, the presidential election whose results we are disputing were conducted by an un-independent individual, not a body,” Otieno said.

He stated that Chebukati’s conduct, where he sidelined his four other colleagues in the process of tallying and verifying the presidential results, amounted to illegality that should not go unpunished.

“If Kenyans desired to have an individual, we should have simply reverted to 1980 when we had a supervisor of elections,” Otieno said.

Four Commissioners, including Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and Commissioners Justus Nyangaya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi, have disassociated themselves from the results that Chebukati declared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Otieno submitted that the disclosure by the four is reasonable grounds that, indeed, Chebukati bungled the election and should be made accountable.

He also told the court that Chebukati failed to comply with the recommendations contained in the KPMG audit report, notably on the issue of the voter register.

He submitted that the report had recommended the removal of details of 481, 711 persons who were unqualified to be in the register, but the Commission never acted to remedy the anomaly in its final log, which was published.

“The universe of the election was already compromised at initial and the number by which it is compromised could affect and did affect the results,” Otieno said.

Otieno was candid that Chebukati, from the onset, was hell-bent on subverting the people’s will, which he said was not reflective of what he announced on August 15, 2022.

“In this election, I submit that the people had their say, but the machines and technology had their way,” he said.

The former Prime Minister, who unsuccessfully vied for the top seat a fifth time, wants the court to nullify the election.

Odinga insisted that in the event the court grants him the prayers, Chebukati should not be the one to oversee it.

Nullification of the election would send Kenyans back to the polls, which must be conducted within 60 days, with the specific day being November 4, 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If the Judges uphold the election of President-Elect William Ruto, he will be sworn into office on September 13, 2022.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Piki piki ponki…lawyer Willis Otieno sings nursery rhymes in Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – There were light moments in the Supreme Court petition hearings Wednesday when lawyer Willis Otieno belted out nursery rhymes...

48 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

There’s nothing like a National Presidential Returning Officer – Nyamodi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyer Paul Nyamodi has told the Supreme Court judges hearing a consolidated presidential petition seeking to nullify the victory...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Supreme Court says will only allow scrutiny of ballot papers from 41 polling stations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31-The Supreme Court has said they will only allow scrutiny of ballot papers from 41 polling stations, following demands by various...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chebukati’s PA had access and ‘wide powers’ on result transmissions system – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – It emerged during the hearing of the Supreme Court presidential petition that the Personal Assistant to the Independent Electoral...

2 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Vote re-count reveals empty Form 34A in Majengo, Mombasa despite declared tally

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – A recount of presidential votes ordered by the Supreme Court has revealed inconsistencies in filing of the Form 34A...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court

Lawyer Nowrojee: Chebukati acted like an auctioneer, he should be found unfit for office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has defended his onslaught against Independent Electoral and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

We want to know what happened to our vote, petitioner John Njoroge tells Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The second petitioner in the presidential petition against President-Elect William Ruto’s victory John Njoroge says he and other voters who...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Ruto’s victory was decided way before vote-tallying: Murgor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William...

4 hours ago