Supreme Court judges pose for a photo at the Judiciary when they arrived to rule on the BBI appeal on March 31, 2022.

Kenya

Supreme Court to rule on Presidential petitions by Sept 5

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Supreme Court has until September 5 to deliver its verdict on the nine petitions filed challenging the validity of President-Elect William Ruto victory in the August 9 Election.

The Supreme Court Presidential Election Rules, 2017 stipulate that Ruto and other respondents such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and its commissioners are supposed to file their responses to the more than seven petitions lodged on Monday within four days.

Petitions have been filed by Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, activists Okiya Omtatah, Khelef Khalifa, David Kairuki Ngari, Moses Kuria, John Njoroge Kamau and presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame.

All the petitions seek the invalidation of Ruto’s election and a repeat of a fresh presidential election in accordance with the constitution and Elections Act among other orders from the Apex court.

The rules however allow all the petitioners a day to file their rejoinder from when the respondents put their responses.

A third party wishing to join the petition as a friend of the court, is also expected to file in court and furnish the parties with a formal application for joinder within one day from the date of filing of responses to the petition.

