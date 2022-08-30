NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – A suit seeking to have the Attorney General and the four dissenting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners kicked out of the presidential petition has been kicked out by the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court disallows Petition seeking to have AG, 4 IEBC commissioners locked out of Presidential suit
