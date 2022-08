0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has declined a request by lawyers in the petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win to be allocated more time for their pleadings.

In its ruling, the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome reiterated that the time will remain as earlier allocated.

The main parties were given three hours while others will have an hour or less.