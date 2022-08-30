Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome. /SCREEN GRAB

Kenya

Supreme Court consolidates 7 petitions challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has consolidated seven petitions challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded general election.

While making the ruling during the status conference on Tuesday, the seven judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome stated that the various petitions raised similar issues.

Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga who is the main petitioner seeking to overturn Ruto’s win, is being represented by Senior Counsels James Orengo, Phillip Murgor and Paul Mwangi among others.

On the other hand, Ruto’ s win is being defended by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Professor Kindiki Kithure and Kioko Kilukumi among other lawyers. 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s defense is being led by Former Attorney General Githu Muigai and Lawyer Eric Ngumbo.

During the status conference, Koome outlined nine key issues that will be considered during the hearing that include whether the technology used during the election met the standard of security to guarantee accurate and verifiable results

Whether there was interference in submitting form 34A from poll centre to the IEBC Public portal and if the postponement of the exercise in several areas affected voter turn out and hence dented the chances of the petitioners.

