Joseph Kinyua is the Head of Public Service in President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.

Kenya

Supreme Court allows Joseph Kinyua’s affidavit on NSAC meeting with IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavit by Head of Public Joseph Kinyua on the meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Bomas of Kenya.

