0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has declined a suit by President-Elect William Ruto from being enjoined in the Presidential suit who status conference is set for Tuesday.

Ruto in his petition stated that the LSK cannot be neutral in the matter as Martha Karua, who is a petitioner, is its member and also a former leader.

The society had filed an application to be joined in the petition as amicus curiae, saying it has the expertise to help the apex court reach a fair decision.