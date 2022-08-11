Connect with us

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri. /CFM-FILE.

August Elections

SportPesa CEO Karauri clinches Kasarani MP seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri has won the Kasarani Parliamentary seat after garnering 32,406 votes.

His closest competitor John Kamau got 30,444 votes with the incumbent Mercy Gakuya having 24,790.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Karauri thanked residents of Kasarani and promised to deliver during his tenure.

“To the people of Kasarani Thank you so much, for the trust you have bestowed upon me, and I tell you I will not disappoint you.”

He assured them that he would make sure to work with everybody including his rivals as he will be a leader for all the people in the constituency and not for the chosen few.

“For all the trust you have Bestowed upon me, to all those who chose me cause I’m an MP for all the people of Kasarani, for example all the MCA’S we have in Kasarani are from UDA and I promise we will work together,” he said.

He welcomed his opponents to share any ideas they have with him.

Karauri had previously wanted to run on a Jubilee ticket but lost to Gakuya and went on to vie as an independent candidate.

