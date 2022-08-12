Connect with us

August Elections

Simba Arati wins Kisii Governor seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Simba Arati has been declared the winner in the Kisii County Governor’s race after defeating his rivals and political heavyweights Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and former Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure.

Arati was the Member of Parliament for Dagoretti North and will now take over from James Ongwae who served for two terms.  

Arati vied under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

Ongeri who ran on a Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) accompanied Arati to the county tallying centre where he was handed over his certificate.

Obure was seeking to take over from incumbent Ongwae on a Jubilee party ticket.

