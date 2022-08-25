Connect with us

Kisii Governor Simba Arati displays the oath of office he signed on August 25, 2022 when he took over.

Simba Arati sworn in as Kisii Governor

KISII, Kenya, Aug 25 – Simba Arati took oath as the second Governor of Kisii County on Thursday, effectively taking over from James Ongwae.

Arati won the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

He has pledged to steer development in the county while assuring tough austerity measures.

Simba Arati took over from James Ongwae (above) who served as the first Kisii Governor.

All the 45 Governors-Elect took oath of office on Thursday, ten days since their election on August 9, 2022 while elections in Kakamega and Mombasa were postponed to Monday over a ballot papers mix-up.

Developing story…

