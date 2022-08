0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the new Senator of Nairobi after winning the Tuesday election.

Sifuna was declared winner on Sunday morning.

Also winning from ODM is Esther Passaris who retained her Woman Representative post in a tight contest in which she defeated Millicent Omanga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Governor’s race was won by Senator Johnson Sakaja.