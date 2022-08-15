Connect with us

Many traders had started packing up, closing their shops to await the outcome of the results which were set to be announced at 3pm/CFM - Ojwang Joe

Shops closed in Kisumu amid anxious wait for presidential election outcome

Alwande said business had declined over the week as anxiety crept in following the the August 9 election.

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 — Shops in Kisumu were closing on Monday amid anxiety as national attention turned to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which was set to announce the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Jane Alwande, a trader in Kisumu, said the wait has been long and the moment has come.

Alwande said business had declined over the week as anxiety crept in following the the August 9 election.

She said many traders had started packing up, closing their shops to await the outcome of the results which were set to be announced at 3pm.

Blaring of vuvuzelas is back in the streets of the lakeside city with groups discussing the possible outcomes of the results.

In Kondele, thousands poured into the Jomo Kenyatta Highway, some singing, others chanting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party songs.

ODM party is associated with Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate in the just concluded elections.

A resident of Kondele, Jacktone Oluoch said he is praying for the country to embrace peace and love.

Oluoch said he is prepared for any announcement by Chebukati, the IEBC chairman.

There were no security officers on sight save for police officers manning government and private installations across the city.

