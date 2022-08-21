Shock as supermarket staff stabbed to death by colleague in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21- A bitter argument between two supermarket staff in Kisii ended tragically after one was stabbed to death.

The incindent occurred in Shivling supermarket involving two accountants.

A police report seen by Capital FM states that a man identified as James Kuria, 36, was stabbed by his colleague Hellen Otieno during an argument.

It was not immediately clear what they were arguing about.

Police said the man was rushed to hospital with injuries on his neck but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman was immediately arrested and the kitchen knife he used recovered.

She is expected to be arraigned tomorrow.