Sh100 Unga subsidy was a ploy to hoodwink voters to support Azimio – Wetangula

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has weighed in on the Government’s move to suspend the Sh100 unga subsidy saying it was a ploy to trick Kenyans into supporting the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition.

Wetangula, who issued a statement a few minutes after government’s announcement argued that the state withdrew the short-lived intervention meant to cushion Kenyans from high living costs, after it failed to achieve the support it had hoped to get in the recently concluded election.

The announcement was made by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Saturday.

“I told you that the Sh100 Unga subsidy was a cynical ploy to hoodwink voters to support Azimio. After realizing that voters were not convinced, CS Munya has been instructed to tell the truth!! What a shame! Two days to go!” Wetangula said.

Wetangula said that the suspension of the subsidy before the announcement of the new presidential winner is suspect.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the new stimulus measures, effectively lowering the cost of maize flour.

When making the directive, the Head of State said a 2-kilogram packet of Unga will retail at Sh100, down from an average of Sh205, following talks with millers at State House, Nairobi.

“I note with regret that the cost of a 2 kg pack of maize-meal remains out of reach for many, as it is currently retailing at an average of Sh205,” Kenyatta said after a meeting with Millers at State House.

He announced the suspension of the Railway Development Levy and the Importation Declaration fee, effectively lowering the cost of a 2-kilogram maize flour to Sh100.

“As a consequence of this continued escalation in food prices, I today announce Fiscal Measures focused on food Subsidy, as our Fifth Stimulus Programme covering the supply and distribution of our nation’s staple food – maize meal, across the entire country,” he said.

Maize meal is Kenya’s staple food, and its cost escalation was threatening to divide the nation, with leaders outside the Government calling for urgent measures to lower its price.

The escalation of the cost of living dominated the recently concluded campaign rallies, with Deputy President William Ruto accusing his boss and the entire administration of failing to take action as he vowed to address the issue once elected into office.