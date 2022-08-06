See you on the other side after Tuesday, Ruto tells Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coaliton Party will be victorious in Tuesday’s election.

Speaking during a press conference at his Karen residence, the DP described it a defining moment for Kenyans as they will be choosing leaders who will take care of them.

He urged all Kenya Kwanza supporters to vote peacefully and not to resort to violence during Tuesday’s election.

“We have walked with you on this journey of reflection on how to remodel our country and we have listened to you and heard you very clearlwe also know your hopes, fears, and anxiety but we are not about to let you down,” he stated.

More to follow ….