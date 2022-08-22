Connect with us

Security beefed up the Milimani Law Courts ahead deadline for Presidential petition filing. /NJOKI KIHIU

Kenya

Security beefed up at Milimani Law Courts ahead of presidential petition filing deadline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Security has been beefed up at the Milimani Law Courts, which is hosting the Supreme Court Registry, where physical petitions on the presidential election results are expected to be received.

Traffic police have cordoned off a section of the road leading into the court premises.

A section of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya supporters began to gather in anticipation of their Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga, challenging the declaration of his competitor William Ruto as the president-elect.

Odinga rejected the results and said he would use available legal means to challenge the outcome.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s declaration, which was preceded by chaos at the Bomas of Kenya, came amidst a protest by four IEBC commissioners who denounced the results.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has already filed an online petition seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

Lawyer Dan Maanzo said the petition was filed online Monday morning.

“Yes we have filed the petition online and as lawyers of Azimio we are ready for the petition and we are very confident that we will succeed because the law is on our side,” he told reporters outline the Supreme Court registry at the Milimani Law Courts.

He said they were now working on delivering the physical documents to court to be stamped.

“The hard copies will now be brought so that they can be stamped but the online one is already with the court,” he said but declined to provide a copy or reveal the main grounds in the petition.

“No I can’t go into those details because the Chief Justice will say I have started to prosecute the case outside court,” he said.

Anyone wishing to file a petition in the Supreme Court agaist Ruto’s victory has until 2pm Monday which is the deadline for the 7-day window since the declaration of the results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

