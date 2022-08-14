Section of Azimio leaders barred from Bomas Tallying Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – A section of leaders allied to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya were Sunday afternoon barred from accessing the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

The leaders were locked out for hours as they tried to access the venue questioning why the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was barring accredited presidential agents.

The leaders led by Siaya governor-elect James Orengo, Kisumu Governor elect Anyang Nyong’o and Former Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi and newly elected Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna as well as Makadara MP-elect George Aladwa among others were locked out for hours.

“We find it suspicious that the electoral commission in coordination with police officers have locked out of the tallying center yet its our business being here?”Muriithi posed.

Even though eventually the leaders were allowed to access the venue the group of their supporters were barred from accessing the tallying center at Bomas.

Despite this, they were however barred from the auditorium where tallying is ongoing.

The security officials have ushered them to the VIP lounge.

On Saturday, IEBC tightened the measures in the verification of the presidential results in a bid to expedite the process.

In the revised rules of procedure, commissioner Abdi Guliye announced that only chief presidential agents from the four presidential candidates and their assistants will be allowed in the auditorium.

On two instances, verification process has almost been disrupted as political leaders from the opposing sides engaged in a scuffle.

“We have made changes in the access to the tallying centre as we will only allow chief presidential agents, their deputies and clerks to access this auditorium,” said Guliye.

“Nobody else is allowed in this auditorium,” he added.