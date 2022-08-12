Connect with us

National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya. /COURTESY

August Elections

Scuffle at Bomas after strange computer device spotted during tallying

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12-Results verification process at the national tallying center was brought to a standstill for a few minutes Friday afternoon following a disagreement between Azimio and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents over a strange computer device.

It took the intervention of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to call the presidential agents from the four political camps for an urgent meeting.

“Excuse can we have some orders. Can we have audience with cheif agents. Chief agents please,” shouted IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye.

This situation halted the verification exercise for a moment as the commissioners tried to call for calm.

Security has been beefed up at the auditorium with no one being allowed in the tallying centre until the matter was dealt with.

No one was further allowed inside the auditorium currently as a group of police officers are staged outside the premises.

Police officers are said to have picked a laptop bag which contains the electronic device that has cause agitation.

