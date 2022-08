0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – A Screen Four Children Home Director has been jailed for 100 years after the court found him guilty of defiling children under 13 years.

According to trial magistrate Zeinab Abdul, the prosecution proved the case against Stephen Nzuki beyond reasonable doubt.

She stated that Nzuki deserved the sentence as the offence was serious.

She further observed that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to other offenders.