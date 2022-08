0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Schools will re-open on Thursday and not Monday as earlier announced by the government.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the change was necessitated by the ongoing vote-tallying of presidential results.

“I hereby convey the government’s decision on the suspension of the re-opening of all basic education institutions with effect from Monday August 15 until Thursday, August 18,” he said in a statement.