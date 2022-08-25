Connect with us

Video grab: Johnson Sakaja took oath of office as Nairobi Governor on August 25, 2022.

County News

Sakaja takes oath as Nairobi Governor

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Johnson Arthur Sakaja has taken oath of office as the new Nairobi Governor, effectively taking over from Anne Kananu who succeeded Mike Sonko when he was impeached last year.

Sakaja took oath of office at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi at a ceremony attended by President-Elect William Ruto.

All the 45 Governors-Elect took oath of office on Thursday, ten days since their election on August 9, 2022 while elections in Kakamega and Mombasa were postponed to Monday over a ballot papers mix-up.

Developing story…

