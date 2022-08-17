Sakaja holds inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Nairobi County Governor Elect Johnson Sakaja and his deputy Njoroge Muchiri on Wednesday convened the inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with elected Kenya Kwanza Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

Sakaja who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket committed to fulfilling his campaign pledges to the people of Nairobi.

Sakaja won with 699,392 votes against his main competitor Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee who garnered 573,518 votes.

“DG Njoroge Muchiri and I held our inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs. We commit to deliver to you a city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all. We shall deliver on all the promises we made to you,” Sakaja stated.

Following the just concluded poll, UDA appeared to have won a majority in the Nairobi City County Assembly after securing 36 seats, followed by the ODM party which bagged 35 seats.

The ruling Jubilee Party which controlled the City Hall only managed 5 seats down from 43 in the previous Assembly.

Wiper garnered 4 seats, Chama Cha Kazi secured a single seat while two members were elected as independents.

Two wards including Utawala and Kwa Reuben however did not hold elections for assembly representatives which were rescheduled for August 23, 2022.