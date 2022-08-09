Connect with us

August 9, 2022 | UDA Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja casts his vote at St George’s Primary School, Kilimani, Dagoretti North/Sajaka Campaign

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja demands clarity on agents validation as police vary requirements

The Nairobi Senator reported that in some cases, the agents were being asked for a letter from the UDA party yet earlier communication indicated individual candidates would issue such documentation.

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket Johnson Sakaja has called for clarity on the requirements for agents to be given access to polling stations after some of his agents were denied access to polling centres.

Sakaja asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intervene after police officers manning polling centres gave conflicting information on accreditation.

Speaking after casting his vote at St George’s Primary School in Nairobi’s Kilimani, Sakaja said that some of the requirements being demanded were not indicted earlier and that the issue should be resolved before tallying commences.

Another concern raised by Sakaja’s agents is that they were being told that the oath of secrecy which was stamped by the commissioner of oaths should be stamped by IEBC.

“I have 3,641 agents across the city and I have been getting reports that some of them were not allowed and were being asked for requirements that were different, we just need clarity and standards to apply in all the polling stations,” he Sakaja.

The UDA candidate however noted that the exercise in Nairobi County was largely successful, also lauding city residents for turning out in large numbers.

He remained hopeful that he would win the seat.

“Am glad to see that people have turned out and the numbers are good. The reports I am getting from my secretariat is that there is nothing out of the ordinary,” Sakaja stated.

His running mate Njoroge Muchiri voted at Bohra Primary School in Westlands.

Sakaja’s main rival Polycarp Igathe of Azimio voted in Karura ward.

“It is good to see people turning in large numbers. It is the moment for Kenyans to show what is really in their hearts,” stated Igathe.

