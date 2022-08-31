Connect with us

Lawyer Philip Murgor. /JUDICIARY

Presidential Petitions

Ruto’s victory was decided way before vote-tallying: Murgor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William Ruto’S victory was technologically decided way before tallying and verification of the final results.

Murgor told the seven-judge bench hearing a consolidated petition that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) technology was not secure, confidential and authentic.

“My hypothesis from where I stand is, clearly the results for the 1st respondent was being arrived at way before the tally was in. Each time, work was being done to try and fit A and B into that result and through the confusion at the very end, the result is forced on Kenyans through a defective form 34C,” he told the judges.

While seeking to convince the Martha Koome-led bench to nullify the presidential election, Murgor pointed out that there is evidence of downloading and uploading of Forms 34As at the IEBC portal by known and unknown individuals.

“Several of them were super administrators. Super administrator is the power to even create and join servers to the system, join, delete and alter documents. Super administrator in this case is J.C.A Margo who occasionally uses different names was able to do all that,” said Murgor.

“I honorably suggest that it shows that this election was controlled from everywhere except IEBC.”

Murgor also poked holes on the three Venezuelans who were arrested upon landing in Nairobi two weeks before the General Election who he claimed were able to access the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and compromise the results.    

Murgor was making submissions on behalf of Odinga who is seeking to invalidate the election of Ruto as President elect.

Odinga — who lost his fifth bid for the presidency — rejected the outcome of the vote and filed a petition at the top court alleging fraud in the vote tallying process.

He now wants the victory handed to Ruto nullified.

