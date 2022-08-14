Connect with us

UDA presidential candidate William and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua with their spouses during a church service on August 14, 2021 as Kenyans awaited final results of the election held on August 9, 2022.

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto urges patience as Kenyans await final presidential vote tally

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, August 14- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential candidate William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be patient and allow the electoral commission to conclude the final vote tallying process.

He thanked Kenyans for turning out in large numbers to cast their votes during the August 9 polls saying their efforts would play a critical role in determining the kind of leaders for the next five years.

Ruto who spoke on Sunday during a church service at his official Karen residence called on Kenyans to remain calm as the country awaits the final declaration of presidential results.

“Much as we all went to vote, the final decision is God’s. I want to thank all Kenyans who came forward to vote on the 9th of August so that we can choose the leaders of our nation for the next five years,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza flag bearer who was also joined by running mate Rigathi Gachagua acknowledged all those who have supported him in his political journey thus far and lauded his wife Rachel Ruto for her continuous and relentless prayers.

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC

Ruto congratulated all the election winners saying that God has a purpose for allowing them to take different leadership positions.

“The Bible says the end of something is better than its beginning. We are praying to God that the end of this electoral process will be better than the way it began,” DP Ruto said.

