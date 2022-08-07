Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 30, 2022 | Deputy President William Ruto unveils the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi/DPPS

August Elections

Ruto urges Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the general election slated for Tuesday.

Speaking during a church service in Kayole Nairobi, Ruto stated that those who seek to foster peace will be rewarded by God.

“Blessed are the peace makers because they will be called children of God. Each one of us, each Kenyan wherever you are, whatever you do, be a peace maker. It is a qualification to become a son and a daughter of God,” he said.

Ruto attributed his survival in the Kenyan political terrain to God saying he has faced stiff competition in his quest to become president.

The DP said he was intimidated by deep state and the system, but he weathered the storms.

“Because we know the God we believe in, we will be strong. Because we know God, we have come this far because our trust is in God,” he said

In Tuesday’s election Ruto is facing stiff competition from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga with whom latest polls suggested are neck to neck in the hotly contested election.

Raila is making his fifth stab at the top seat after four unsuccessful attempts.

Two of the times he faced Ruto during the 2013 and 2017 polls where Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta emerged winners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC conducts voting simulation ahead of Tuesday Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday conducted a trial simulation of voting ahead of Tuesday’s General...

22 mins ago

August Elections

IGAD deploys election observers to 10 counties ahead of Tuesday poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has deployed twenty-four election observers across ten counties ahead of Tuesday’s election. The...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Do not make the mistake of voting in Ruto, President Kenyatta tells Kenyans

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday held a marathon tour of Nyeri and Murang’a Counties in Mt kenya region with...

6 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Inspects, Commissions Development Projects In Central Region

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made a one-day working tour of the Central region where he inspected and commissioned...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya campaign ends but disinformation battle drags on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The campaign for Kenya’s presidential election has officially closed but the relentless — and dangerous — flow of disinformation...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Official campaign period is over, IEBC warns politicians

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned candidates and political parties against engaging in campaigns after the...

22 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya candidates vow economic revival in final push for votes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Flanked by cheering crowds and blaring vuvuzela horns, the frontrunners in Kenya’s presidential election vowed to revive the country’s...

22 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta makes final plea for Kenyans to vote in Raila

NYERI, Kenya, Ag 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made his final and passionate appeal to supporters in his backyard to vote in...

22 hours ago