0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto who won the August 9 presidential election has updated his social media profile to President-Elect.

Ruto who vied on his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party was declared winner with 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49pc, defeating Raila Odinga of Azimio who managed 6,942,930 (48.85 per cent), according to results released by the electoral commission.