Ruto to decide fate of Chief Administrative Secretary office when sworn in – PSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-Elect William Ruto will decide if he will adopt the offices of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) once he is duly sworn into office according to the Public Service Commission.

The Commission’s chairman Anthony Muchiri disclosed that the body will have a meeting with President-elect Ruto and decide on the fate of the offices.

“These positions will be deliberated on between the Public Service Commission and the incoming administration, and if they deem fit that these positions should remain, then they will engage the commission, and we will come to an understanding on these positions,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in January 2018, created the positions of CASs, a move that elicited mixed reactions because the offices are not recognized in the Constitution.

Activists Okiya Omtatah and now the newly elected Busia Senator had moved to court to challenge the legality of the offices.

The High Court then, in April 2021, ruled that the CASs positions are unconstitutional, but the Court of Appeal later suspended the ruling.

President Kenyatta rewarded his cronies’ the CASs positions majority of whom had lost in the 2017 General Election.

The Commission has since developed nine advisories to aid a smooth transition for the incoming government.

The advisories shared with the current administration and the incoming one is centered on matters related to establishing Government Structures, appointments, and the Human Resource function for incoming National and County Administrations.