Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

JOBS

Ruto to decide fate of Chief Administrative Secretary office when sworn in – PSC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-Elect William Ruto will decide if he will adopt the offices of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) once he is duly sworn into office according to the Public Service Commission.

The Commission’s chairman Anthony Muchiri disclosed that the body will have a meeting with President-elect Ruto and decide on the fate of the offices.

“These positions will be deliberated on between the Public Service Commission and the incoming administration, and if they deem fit that these positions should remain, then they will engage the commission, and we will come to an understanding on these positions,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in January 2018, created the positions of CASs, a move that elicited mixed reactions because the offices are not recognized in the Constitution.

Activists Okiya Omtatah and now the newly elected Busia Senator had moved to court to challenge the legality of the offices.

The High Court then, in April 2021, ruled that the CASs positions are unconstitutional, but the Court of Appeal later suspended the ruling.

President Kenyatta rewarded his cronies’ the CASs positions majority of whom had lost in the 2017 General Election.

The Commission has since developed nine advisories to aid a smooth transition for the incoming government.

The advisories shared with the current administration and the incoming one is centered on matters related to establishing Government Structures, appointments, and the Human Resource function for incoming National and County Administrations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

10 independent MPs-elect join Ruto-led camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp. Ruto...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza ready for any Court challenge to Ruto Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...

40 mins ago

Kenya

I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their...

48 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to seek amendment of standing orders to enable CSs be interrogated by MPs – President-elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to amend House Standing Orders to enable Members of Parliament interrogate...

55 mins ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto says ready to deliver on pledges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 –President Elect William Ruto says he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath....

1 hour ago

Kenya

ANC nominates Mudavadi to Prime Cabinet Secretary post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post once created...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Obado rallies Luo community to support Ruto presidency

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Outgoing Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado has rallied the Luo community to support the President- Elect William Ruto noting...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto, Raila host Kenya Kwanza, Azimio elected leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leadership are set to host separate meetings with elected...

4 hours ago