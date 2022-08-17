Ruto, Raila host Kenya Kwanza, Azimio elected leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leadership are set to host separate meetings with elected leaders in the just concluded general election, that will bring together Governors, Members of the National Assembly, Women Representatives and Senators.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina stated, that the Kenya Kwanza meeting will take place at the President Elect’s Residence in Karen.

She further pointed out that Ruto will soon convene a regional inaugural caucus meeting for all members of the county Assembly Elected through the political parties of the Kenya kwanza coalition.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition will meet their elected leaders at the Kenyatta Convention Conference Centre (KICC) from 11am.

The meetings come a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto as the President Elect.

Ruto is set to control the Senate after bagging a majority of the seats across the country in the just concluded polls.

24 senators were elected under Kenya Kwanza compared to 23 of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya under the stewardship of Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umjoa has a majority in the National Assembly with 162 members compared to Kenya Kwanza which has 159 members.

None of the coalitions commands an absolute majority of 180 members yet with 12 nominated seats still vacant and 4 elections having been postponed.

On single-party membership, Ruto’s UDA carried the day in the National Assembly with 137 members with Raila’s ODM coming second at 85. The two are followed by ruling party Jubilee with 28 MPs and Wiper with 24.

UDA will therefore get a majority of the 12 nominated MP slots.

Ruto was declared President-Elect after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Odinga was making his fifth stab with the backing of the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two other presidential candidates — Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah — garnered 31,987 (0.23 per cent) and 61,969 (0.44 per cent) respectively.