Ruto leads in President Kenyatta’s polling station with 983 votes against Raila’s 464

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 10 – Election results posted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) show that Deputy President William Ruto scooped the most votes in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station in Mutomo primary school, in Gatundu South, Kirinyaga County.

According to the results Ruto cumulatively got a total of 983 votes from all the three streams against 464 votes casted in favor of Raila Odinga.

In Mutomo Primary stream one Ruto got 247 votes while Odinga got 121 votes.

In Mutomo Primary stream two Ruto got 238 votes while Odinga got 121 votes.

In Mutomo Primary stream three Ruto got 246 votes while Odinga got 116 votes.

In Mutomo Primary stream four Ruto got 252 votes while Odinga got 106 votes.