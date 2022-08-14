Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto. /COURTESY

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya AAug 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is edging ahead of his main rival Raila Odinga in Kenya‘s presidential election, partial official results showed Sunday, underscoring the tight race as the country anxiously awaits the final outcome.

Ruto scored 51.25 percent of the vote, reversing earlier gains for Odinga, who had 48.09 percent, according to figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has tallied results from nearly 50 percent of constituencies.

Tuesday’s vote passed off largely peacefully but with previous elections sparking violence and rigging claims, the IEBC is under intense pressure to deliver a clean poll and release results by Tuesday.

Riot police were deployed overnight inside the commission’s heavily-guarded tallying centre in the Kenyan capital Nairobi after political party agents disrupted the process, hurling rigging allegations at each other.

The commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati on Friday accused party agents of delaying the tallying process by haranguing election workers with unnecessary questions.

The wait has left Kenyans weary, with many hoping that any disputes over the result are addressed peacefully through legal means.

The poll pitted Odinga, a veteran opposition leader now backed by the ruling party, against Ruto, who was widely expected to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta until his boss joined hands with former foe Odinga in a dramatic shift of political allegiances.

The election is being closely watched by an international community that views Kenya as a pillar of stability in a volatile region, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken describing the country’s polls “as a model for the continent”.

“We encourage peace and patience as the vote tallying continues from the August 9 elections,” Blinken said on Twitter late Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Authorities in the East African nation have been struggling to get the economy back on its feet, after the twin shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which sent food and fuel costs spiralling.

The economy has been a key theme throughout the campaign, with many citizens calling on leaders to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Turnout was about 65 percent, much lower than the 78 percent recorded in 2017, a reflection, some observers say, of the disenchantment with the political elite, particularly among young people.

The winner of the presidential race needs to secure 50 percent plus one vote and at least a quarter of the votes in 24 of Kenya‘s 47 counties.

If not, the country will be forced to hold a runoff within 30 days of the original vote.

Both frontrunners have pledged to ensure calm after the outcome is known, with Kenyans still haunted by the deadly violence that followed the 2017 and 2007 polls.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto and Raila turn to God as presidential vote-tallying gets underway in Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday...

5 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sifuna wins Nairobi Senate seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the new Senator of Nairobi after winning the Tuesday election....

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja handed victory certificate after defeating Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC half way through with presidential vote tally

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Sunday almost halfway through in the ongoing exercise of verifying and...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Night of drama at Bomas as Azimio, UDA agents clash over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Anti-riot police deployed to Bomas tallying hall as Azimio, UDA agents turn rowdy

NAIROBI, Kenys Aug 14 – Anti-riot police officers were deployed to the tallying hall at the Bomas of Kenya on Saturday night following chaotic...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio leaders push to have UV light used in verifying presidential results forms at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leaders keeping vigil at the Bomas of Kenya – the national tallying center for the Independent Electoral and...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Three escape unhurt after aircraft crash lands in Nakuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Three people including two foreign nationals have cheated death after a light aircraft they were traveling in crash landed...

17 hours ago