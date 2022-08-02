Ruto is a sober man, just being stressed by the state – Veronica Maina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina has defended the ‘spate of anger’ displayed by her party leader William Ruto in recent campaigns, stating that he is being stressed by the state.

During an interview with Citizen TV, Maina castigating those who claimed that the statement by Ruto that his life and those of his children were threatened by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The DP is a very sober man, he has been pushed through so much stress and has withstood that stress because he is a leader…he would not just wake up in the morning and allege that he feels like there is a threat to his life and family just a week to the election,” she said.

The UDA Secretary General mentioned that she was perturbed that relevant investigative agencies have no taken action on the issue saying her boss cannot be reckless to make such a statement days to the polls.

“I would have expected that the powers that be and the institutions that are responsible when such a claim has come forth to want to understand what exactly is the problem, who threatened what,” Maina stated.

The presidential chief agent for UDA was responding to the sentiments by her counterpart from Azimio La Umoja coalition party Saitabao ole Kanchory who termed the sentiments by Ruto as inflammatory and unjustifiable.

Kanchory pointed out that Ruto need to be called to order claiming that his fury as a leader who wants to scale up at the top seat in government is unwarranted.

“DP is on record telling the president not kill his children, if you can use those words ten days to the polls and we know how election has been contentious…we have to call our leaders to tone down their remarks,” he said.

The Azimio La Umoja presidential agent defended President Kenyatta reiterating that he cannot harm his deputy given that they fell out months ago.

“The remark on don’t kill my children is completely unjustifiable and I was hoping the Deputy President would say it was a slip of the tongue,” Kanchory mentioned.

The DP accused the President of threatening him and his allies in the Kenya Kwanza brigade telling him to bring it on as he is not scared.

“As long as you don’t kill my children, I am ready to face you in this election with your project,” Ruto said.

“President, you shouldn’t be the source of a threat in Kenya. Stop threatening Kenyans. Your work is to ensure that all Kenyans are safe. Stop telling us that we will know that you’re the President,” he added during a campaign tour of Nandi County.

DP Ruto stated threats towards him will not block his presidential bid noting that it is unstoppable.

“Stop engaging me my friend, kindly push your own candidate. Mr President please, stop talking about me, talk about your candidate. Tell us Raila’s agenda and leave William Ruto alone,” Ruto stated.