Top: Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. Bottom: Tabitha Karanja (Senator), Martha Wangare (Gilgil MP), Liza Chelule (Woman Rep-Nakuru).

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto congratulates UDA election winners

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has lauded all the aspirants who secured victory in the just concluded polls.

Ruto singled out women aspirants who managed to emerge winners in the battle for various political seats during Tuesday’s August 9 polls and congratulated them for achieving the feat.

“Congratulations to all the aspirants who’ve emerged winners in the just concluded election. In particular, we celebrate because more women have broken barriers and ceilings to climb the political ladder. Best wishes as you embark on your new responsibilities,” Ruto tweeted even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tallied presidential results at the Bomas of Kenya.

Some of the notable women who bags seats in the Tuesday election include names include Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani who won the county’s gubernatorial race making her the first woman to hold the position in the coastal region.

Achani, who run on an UDA party ticket defeated Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Hamadi Boga who came in second with 53,972 in a closely fought race.

In Nakuru County, Susan Kihika won the gubernatorial race under the UDA ticket, trouncing current governor Lee Kinyanjui of the Jubilee party.

In Embu County, Cecily Mbarire joined the growing list of female governors elected in Tuesday’s General Election.

Mbarire was declared the Governor of Embu County after she garnered 108,610 votes against her closest rival Lenny Kivuti who managed 105,346.

Meru, Nakuru, Homa Bay, and Machakos Counties will go down in Kenya’s history as the first counties to have elected women as their governors.

In Meru, Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza floored incumbent Kiraitu Murungi.

In Homa Bay County, Gladys Wanga is the new Governor after defeating former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The Deputy President who appeared alongside his allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and House Speaker Justin Muturi (DP) held a meeting with members AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission.

His office said the Mission congratulated Kenyan voters for a peaceful election.

The Mission is led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone.

Other members of the Mission present at the meeting are Domituen Ndayizeye (former President of Burundi), Mulatto Teshome (former President of Ethiopia) and Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

Currently the two presidential front runners Ruto and Azimio La Umoja 0ne Kenya candidate and Kenyans are waiting with bated breath as vote tallying enters day 4.

