President-elect William Ruto when he met all Kenya Kwanza leaders. / COURTESY

Ruto back to vote-rich Kiambu for the first time since winning election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto was back in the vote-rich Kiambu County Sunday, the first time since he won the August 9 polls in which he defeated Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition.

His communications team said Ruto was scheduled to attend a church service at Gathirù-inì PCEA Church service at Kìawairia Primary School in Githunguri Constituency.

Ruto’s visit is seen as a way to stamp his authority in Central Kenya and confirms the value he attaches to the region that voted for him overwhelmingly.

Odinga who has vowed to challenge Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court was also worshiping at the JTM Church in Donholm, Nairobi.

Raila: Don’t pop champaigne yet, watch this space
