Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Ruto assures County govts of timely disbursement of shareable revenue

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President Elect William Ruto has committed that his government will ensure that the shareable revenue which is disbursed to the Counties will be released on time to facilitate smooth operations.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto stated the national government will not be a hindrance to the devolved units in their quest to serve the public.

“We have had challenges on matters to do with release of shareable revenue on time. I want to commit to all our governors that the government of Kenya going forward will make it possible that the shareable revenue will be released in time  and in accordance with the law and Constitution so that we can better manage our counties and make it easier for you to deliver on your mandate,” Ruto said.

Although presidential petitions to overturn his victory still hang on his shoulders, President Elect stated that the government which he is set to lead, will work with all the 47 County Governments to enhance their own source of revenue.

“We are going to work with you on making sure that counties build the capacity to raise resources on  the own  source of revenue channel  to make it possible for a additional resources so that you can deliver on the services and the mandate you have been appropriated by the Constitution in your counties,” said Ruto.

He spoke after the swearing in ceremony of the Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

County governments were allocated Sh370 billion as an equitable share in the financial year 2022/2023.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary during budget reading in May this year said the figure represented a 27.3 percent increase from the most recent audited revenue.

Yatani said counties will also receive Sh37.1b as conditional allocation with total allocation being Sh407 billion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further, County Governments were allocated Sh7.1 billion under the Equalization Fund in 2022/2023, which targets 14 marginalized counties.

County Governments have always decried slow disbursement of the funds from the National Government a move they say affects smooth delivery of services.

On May 30, The Council of Governors (CoG) said the National Treasury was yet to disburse 23 percent of revenue to counties for the financial year 2021/ 2022, with total arrears owed to counties standing at Sh83.4 billion.

Newly elected governors in 45 Counties were sworn in on Thursday and are set to address the issue once they attend their first council meeting.  

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Foreign envoys ask leaders to follow existing mechanisms for dispute resolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Foreign Envoys in Kenya have asked those aggrieved following the recent declaration of presidential results to follow the existing mechanisms in...

August 17, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Raila, Karua hold inaugural Azimo elected leaders conference

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13- Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya coalition party was expected to hold an inaugural conference for its elected members on Saturday...

August 13, 2022

County News

Marsabit facing shutdown after depleting reserves, CoG cautions

The Governors' Council demanded an urgent disbursement of an outstanding Sh1.9 billion, a sum owed to the County by the National Treasury for the...

June 21, 2022

County News

Counties’ pending bills at Sh152.5bn surpassing Sh148.4bn in outstanding allocations: Auditor General

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu made the revelations during an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) convened by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence...

April 5, 2022

County News

CoG says 3.1mn Kenyans in 24 drought-hit counties facing starvation

The Council's Vice Chairman and Kisii Governor James Ongwae said that due to the drought situation, over 3.1 million people are currently food insecure, warning...

April 5, 2022

Kenya

CoG prepares for transition in counties as 20 Governors set to exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Council of Governors has convened a meeting with county secretaries and county attorneys between March 14 and 16 in...

March 17, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto says Jubilee collapsed due to refusal to accommodate inclusive, transformative leadership

DP Ruto said the ruling party engineered a new frame of national unity in undemocratic way thus dividing the same people it sought to...

March 15, 2022

Kenya

I don’t know what we signed at KICC, Kalonzo says of Azimio-OKA agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the signing of an agreement between the more than 20 parties that joined...

March 14, 2022