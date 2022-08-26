Ruto to Supreme Court: Dismiss Raila’s petition, he just wants a handshake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has filed a 256-page response to a petition by Azimio’s Raila Odinga, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss his petition because he is a perennial loser seeking a hand-shake to share government.

The petition is in response to Odinga’s petition filed last week challenging Ruto’s victory, on grounds that the election was bungled by the electoral commission to favour the Deputy President.

But Ruto has dismissed the claim, saying Raila is known to dispute all presidential election outcomes so as to force a handshake that results to a coalition government, citing a 2012 pact with the later Mwai Kibaki and 2017 when he shook hands with outgoing President who supported him in August polls.

“The first common feature that underlies Odinga’s thirty-year pattern of strikingly similar acts after every presidential election is disingenuous disputation of presidential election results as a means of forcing the winner to share power through unconventional and extra-constitutional government arrangements popularly known as handshake,” Ruto said in an affidavit filed by his lawyers Friday.

It is reported that Ruto has retained 54 lawyers to defend his victory in nine petitions filed in the Supreme Court.

In his petition, Odinga describes Ruto’s win as a travesty, insisting that he is the one who won.

He wants the seven-judge bench to nullify Ruto’s win and declare him president-elect or order for a rerun eventhough he has vowed not to take part unless the electoral commission is reconstituted, accusing its Chairman Wafula Chebukati of colluding with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to deny him victory.

Odinga, 77 lost his fifth bid for the presidency by a narrow margin of around 230,000 votes — less than two percentage points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Developing story…..