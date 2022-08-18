Connect with us

Russian Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev/CFM

Kenya

Russia congratulates President-elect Ruto on election win

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Russia has expressed confidence in continuing and developing further cooperation with Kenya following the win by President-elect William Ruto in the just concluded general election.

In its congratulatory message to Ruto, the Russian embassy in Kenya expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will be further strengthened.

“The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kenya has the honour to congratulate H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto upon the announcement of him being elected as President of Kenya,” the statement read.

“We are confident that the friendly relations between our two countries and peoples will be reinvigorated and further strengthened.”

Others who congratulated Ruto include President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

Museveni announced on Tuesday that he had contacted Ruto on phone Monday night and reassured the President-Elect of his support.

“Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms,” the Ugandan leader said.

He pledged to work towards the enrichment of existing ties between Kenya and Uganda and strengthen regional cooperation.

“Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you. God bless Kenya. God bless East Africa,” he said.

Others who conveyed similar messages are Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangwagwa, Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera and Somalia’s Hassan Mohamud.

Abiy was the first leader to convey his congratulatory message Monday nigh following Ruto’s unveiling as the President-Elect by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

“My congratulations William Ruto on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests,” Abiy, one of Africa’s youngest leaders, said.

Somalia’s Mohamud followed suit pledging to work with Ruto towards the furtherance of the region’s stability and development.

 

