Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A display of destroyed Russian military hardware turned Kyiv's Independence Square into an open-air museum

World

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Published

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced that it had detained an alleged Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was planning to fly to India to attack a key politician from the ruling party.

ET has reliably gathered that the bomber was planning to enter India via a third country. FSB is in touch with the Indian authorities following the arrest.

There are reports that the bomber from Central Asia wanted to carry out a strike over the Prophet remarks. Sources told ET that the Russian authorities have carried out a thorough investigation into the matter. The detainee (Azamov Mashrabkhon) is allegedly from Uzbekistan.

FSB has also released a video where the suspected terrorist has confessed: “that he was preparing an act of terrorism against a member of India’s ruling circles for insulting the Prophet Muhammad”.

The detainee said in the video that he swore allegiance to the IS Amir in April 2022 and underwent special training, after which he flew to Russia, from where he was to travel to India. “I was supposed to be given things there to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad,” said the man in the video.

The arrest happened within days of NSA AK Doval’s visit to Moscow. Counter-terror cooperation figured high on the agenda during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation on the territory of Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organisation ‘Islamic State’ banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives in the ruling circles of India,” the FSB said in a statement.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

End of poll boycott era, arrival of real democracy perturbs traditional politicians

The arrival of real democracy in ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ has turned the heat on Kashmir-based parties. “Anyone living ordinarily” in the Himalayan region...

2 days ago

World

Player Jarmanpreet Singh’s village to have hockey ground

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday visited hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh at his house in Rajdhan to honour him for his performance in...

2 days ago

Kenya

Russia congratulates President-elect Ruto on election win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Russia has expressed confidence in continuing and developing further cooperation with Kenya following the win by President-elect William Ruto...

6 days ago

World

“India Keeps An Eye”: Centre On Chinese Investments In Nepal

Indian government always keeps an eye on any activity which impedes the defence and security of the country and take required measures, MEA spokesperson...

August 13, 2022

World

India gets an opening to regain influence in South Asia amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has resulted in a serious political and socio-economic impact on its residents. But for India, analysts regard this situation as...

August 10, 2022

World

Three years of stronger integration of J-K with the Indian Union

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Dynast politics has an expiry date. Once, the surname ‘Gandhi’ made you a genuine heavyweight, but...

August 6, 2022

World

Afghan cadets trained in India receive warm welcome in Kabul

A group of Afghan cadets, who returned to their home country after completing training in India, received a warm welcome from the Taliban-led government...

July 30, 2022

World

Working to add India as the sixth country to NATO plus: US Congressman Ro Khanna

The US House of Representatives recently approved an amendment proposed by Khanna to the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) that aims deepening of India-US...

July 28, 2022