Roots Party institutes disciplinary action against Justina for congratulating Ruto, misrepresenting party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Roots Party has summoned George Wajackoyah’s running mate Justina Wamae for a disciplinary action for misrepresenting the position of the party.

The party is accusing Wamae of making public utterances both in the mainstream media and in social media, with the first incident being on August 3 when she publicly alleged that Wajackoyah endorsed the candidature of the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The second incident cited occurred on the 19 th of August, where Wamae is accused of acknowledging their competitor’s victory, after she publicly congratulated the President Elect William Ruto.

“Due to your continuous misrepresentations of the Party’s stand, the party has suffered ridicule and disrepute,” read the letter.

The party further accused Wamae of associating herself with their opponents, and advocating for their ideologies.

In the demand letter, Wamae is expected to present herself at the party headquarters in Karen, on Friday this week.

According to the letter, Wamae is reported to have blocked the party leader as well as other party officials.