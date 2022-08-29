Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Rongai MP Raymond Moi voting, Aug 29, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Rongai MP Moi accuses UDA of bribery, intimidation as voting proceeds

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Rongai Member of Parliament, Raymond Moi has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for campaigning during the election day.

Speaking soon after he cast his ballot, the legislator further decried voter bribery and intimidation.

He wondered why IEBC allowed them in as agents, yet they had agreed that no elected leader will act as agent.

“I blame IEBC, why to the elected leaders, MOs Senators and Governor having access to the polling stations, why do they have the commission badges,” he wondered.

He claimed that residents were feeling intimidated to come out and vote when they learn that there is a brigade of elected Maps waylaying voters to coerce them.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani to be auctioned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani are set to be auctioned. In a notice in the local dailies, the...

15 mins ago

Kenya

Nakuru Town East MP-elect Gikaria kicked out of polling station amid fracas

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nakuru Town East MP-elect, David Gikaria was on Monday been kicked out of Kiamunyi Secondary School polling center as...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Governor Sakaja orders release of all impounded motorbikes, cases withdrawn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the release of all impounded motorbikes at City Hall. Speaking after meeting with...

35 mins ago

Kenya

Nairobi Governor Sakaja to meet all county govt workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was to on Monday meet with all employees of the Nairobi County Government. The meeting...

2 hours ago

Kenya

7 candidates in the Mombasa gubernatorial race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – The voting exercise for the next Mombasa governor started early at 6am in many polling stations within Mombasa County....

2 hours ago

Kenya

High-Level Panel of Eminent African Jurists in Kenya to observe presidential results suit at the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – A High-Level Panel of Eminent African Jurists has arrived in Kenya to observe the proceedings of the presidential election...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Voting kicks off in areas where exercise had been postponed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Voting in the ongoing by-elections in the eight electoral areas has started slowly, with many poll centers recording a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo urges Orengo to subject pending bills to forensic audit

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Gem member of parliament, Elisha Odhiambo has challenged the new Siaya county government administration, led by Governor James Orengo...

4 hours ago