Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua filed a petition at the Supreme Court on August 22, 2022 seeking nullify the victory handed to William Ruto following the August 9, 2022 election.

World

Raila’s prayers to the Supreme Court, will he win?

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

Here are the prayers sought in the Supreme Court petition by Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Seven Supreme Court judges led Martha Koome have 14 days to hear and determine Odinga’s petition and 8 others filed on August 22, 2022.

  • -Re-tallying and verification of the presidential vote results and after scrutiny and forensic audit, the results be considered the valid outcome of the presidential election.
  • Nullification of election results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and be directed to tally and verify the results, and declare Raila and Karua as the President and Deputy President-elect respectively.
  • Chebukati to produce, avail and allow access for purposes of inspection all the logs of any and all servers hosted by and/or on behalf of the electoral commission.
  • An order to be made for scrutiny of rejected and spoilt votes and a declaration issued.
  • A declaration that William Ruto was not validly declared President-elect since he did not meet the 50% +1 threshold and that Chebukati’s declaration is invalid, null and void and the gazette notice declaring him President-elect be quashed.
  • The presidential election held on August 9 was not held in accordance with the constitution, and should, therefore, be declared invalid, null and void.
  • The court to order be made for a forensic audit of Forms 34 A, B, and C and all equipment, system and technology used by IEBC in the Presidential Election.
  • The court to make a declaration that IEBC is incapable of presiding over and rendering a proper, credible, verifiable and valid presidential election.
  • The court to order that IEBC should organize and conduct a fresh presidential election and that the decision of four IEBC commissioners who rejected election results be upheld.
  • The court to declare that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is unfit to hold public office alongside commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye over irregularities in the August 9 election.
  • IEBC and its Chairman Chebukati avail all the material including electronic documents, devices and equipment for the Presidential Election within 48 hours.
  • The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti be summoned to produce statements, photographs, reports, equipment, laptops, phones, other gadgets and devices and any other materials connected or related to the conduct of the elections and found in possession of the Venezuelan nationals.
  • The DCI should also be directed to produce the laptop(s) retrieved and seized from UDA agent Koech Geoffrey Kipngosos and the report of the Forensic Analysis and Examination of the laptop(s) and contents.
  • Chebukati, IEBC and William Ruto who was declared President-Elect to bear the cost of the presidential petition.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Reuben Kigame wants presidential election results nullified in Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Gospel musician who wanted to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election has also filed a petition...

12 hours ago

Top stories

9 presidential petitions to overturn Ruto’s victory 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- Nine presidential petitions were lodged at the Supreme Court on Monday with eight of them seeking to overturn President-Elect William...

13 hours ago

Top stories

PDF: Reuben Kigame’s Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22- Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to block Raila Odinga’s...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Our petition is watertight and the evidence is overwhelming – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has affirmed that the coalition has a “watertight” case...

15 hours ago

Kenya

We have enough evidence, we won the election – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

16 hours ago

World

Kenya’s Odinga mounts court challenge to presidential poll result

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s history of disputed elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a court petition on Monday disputing the result of the August 9...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria files petition to bar Raila suit over Bomas chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition seeking to bar Raila Odinga’s suit seeking to nullify...

17 hours ago