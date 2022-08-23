Raila’s prayers to the Supreme Court, will he win?

Here are the prayers sought in the Supreme Court petition by Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.
Seven Supreme Court judges led Martha Koome have 14 days to hear and determine Odinga’s petition and 8 others filed on August 22, 2022.
- -Re-tallying and verification of the presidential vote results and after scrutiny and forensic audit, the results be considered the valid outcome of the presidential election.
- Nullification of election results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and be directed to tally and verify the results, and declare Raila and Karua as the President and Deputy President-elect respectively.
- Chebukati to produce, avail and allow access for purposes of inspection all the logs of any and all servers hosted by and/or on behalf of the electoral commission.
- An order to be made for scrutiny of rejected and spoilt votes and a declaration issued.
- A declaration that William Ruto was not validly declared President-elect since he did not meet the 50% +1 threshold and that Chebukati’s declaration is invalid, null and void and the gazette notice declaring him President-elect be quashed.
- The presidential election held on August 9 was not held in accordance with the constitution, and should, therefore, be declared invalid, null and void.
- The court to order be made for a forensic audit of Forms 34 A, B, and C and all equipment, system and technology used by IEBC in the Presidential Election.
- The court to make a declaration that IEBC is incapable of presiding over and rendering a proper, credible, verifiable and valid presidential election.
- The court to order that IEBC should organize and conduct a fresh presidential election and that the decision of four IEBC commissioners who rejected election results be upheld.
- The court to declare that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is unfit to hold public office alongside commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye over irregularities in the August 9 election.
- IEBC and its Chairman Chebukati avail all the material including electronic documents, devices and equipment for the Presidential Election within 48 hours.
- The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti be summoned to produce statements, photographs, reports, equipment, laptops, phones, other gadgets and devices and any other materials connected or related to the conduct of the elections and found in possession of the Venezuelan nationals.
- The DCI should also be directed to produce the laptop(s) retrieved and seized from UDA agent Koech Geoffrey Kipngosos and the report of the Forensic Analysis and Examination of the laptop(s) and contents.
- Chebukati, IEBC and William Ruto who was declared President-Elect to bear the cost of the presidential petition.