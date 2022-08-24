Connect with us

Raila Odinga and his wife Ida during their wedding. /Twitter.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ida: Happy Birthday my love

Published

NAIROBI Kenya August 24- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wished his wife Ida Betty Odinga a happy birthday in a sweet message on Twitter.

He described Ida as the “best thing that ever happened to me” recalling their earlier days.

“On each of your birthdays like today, I reflect on how you are by far the best thing that ever happened to me. Your strength, resilience, wisdom, and prayers have brought our family this far. Happy Birthday my dear Ida Betty,” Odinga tweeted.

Odinga and Ida have been married for 49 years and they have four children.

Ida has stood with Odinga through thick and thin, including when he was taken into detention during former President Daniel Arap Moi’s era.

Odinga has contested five elections and lost, including this month when he lost to William Ruto of the United Democratic Movement party.

He has since filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a re-tallying of votes s as to invalidate the victory of Deputy President William Ruto.

