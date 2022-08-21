Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga (left) and William Ruto have both appealed for calm following the declaration of the presidential election that gave Ruto victory.

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila to challenge Ruto’s win in Supreme Court Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Kenya‘s veteran politician Raila Odinga is set to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto following the August 9 vote.

Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday, scraping past Odinga with a margin of less than two percentage points, after an anxious days-long wait for results.

The outcome has been challenged not only by Odinga’s camp but also, in a bizarre twist, by four out of seven commissioners at the election body that oversaw the vote.

“We want to see justice done so that peace can be found,” 77-year-old Odinga said at his Nairobi home after a meeting with religious leaders. 

“We have decided to use the law to go before the Supreme Court and table our evidence to show that it was not an election but a joke.”

The veteran opposition leader has now been defeated in all five presidential votes he has contested, even though this year he ran with the backing of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and the weight of the ruling party behind him.

No presidential poll outcome has gone uncontested in Kenya since 2002, and the disputes have led to bloodshed in the past.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court annulled the election after Odinga rejected Kenyatta’s victory. Dozens of people were killed by police in post-poll protests.

The aftermath of this year’s court decision is being keenly watched as a test of democratic maturity in East Africa’s richest economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya‘s worst electoral violence occurred after the 2007 vote, when more than 1,100 people died in bloodletting between rival tribes.

Odinga — or any other challenger — has until 1100 GMT on Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court. 

The seven-judge tribunal will then have 14 days to issue a ruling. If it orders an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days.

“We are doing this to defend the democracy of our country that many people fought for,” Odinga said. 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila hopeful Supreme Court will restore ‘will of the people’ in lost victory

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto...

7 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto happy with Raila for not staging protests after defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has hailed his main rival Raila Odinga for not calling for street protests when he lost last week’s...

8 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Uhuru: We’ll accord you respect once out of office

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto has assured the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta that he will be accorded the respect he deserves...

8 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: Mt Kenya has buried ethnic politics by taking me as their own

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has termed his victory and the aftermath of the presidential election as a true testament that Kenya has...

8 hours ago

August Elections

Supreme Court-Raila’s only hope after 5 failed attempts

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – Will the Supreme Court set another precedent and create history as it prepares to hear and determine Azimio Leader...

8 hours ago

County News

Shock as supermarket staff stabbed to death by colleague in Kisii

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21- A bitter argument between two supermarket staff in Kisii ended tragically after one was stabbed to death. The incindent occurred...

11 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto back to vote-rich Kiambu for the first time since winning election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto was back in the vote-rich Kiambu County Sunday, the first time since he won the August...

12 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to hold talks with Mombasa, Kakamega Governor candidates over delayed polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday set to hold a consultative meeting with all the...

13 hours ago