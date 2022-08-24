Raila to campaign for Abdulswamud in Mombasa as Gachagua tours Rongai

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Au 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is expected in the coastal city of Mombasa where he is set to lead campaigns for the coalition’s Mombasa Gubernatorial race Abdulswamud Nassir.

Odinga who will accompanied by the Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka are slated to meet grassroot leaders and thereafter conduct a meet the people tour.

The mini poll which will be held in eight electoral zones is set for Monday

Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua and Nakuru Governor–Elect Susan Kihika are in the meantime expected to lead campaigns for UDA candidate in Rongai Constituency where Kanu’s Raymond Moi is looking to retain the seat for the third time.

“After successfully liberating the people of Mt Kenya from enslavement by one family, the Mt Kenya heroes head to Rongai constituency, Nakuru county to help in liberating the people of Rongai from enslavement by another family,” Gachagua stated on his twitter.

Kakamega Senator Elect Boni Khalwale is leading Kenya Kwanza campaigns for Cleophas Malala who is among candidates seeking to replace outgoing Governor Wyclifee Oparanya.

Campaigns are slated to end on Friday evening in accordance with IEBC regulations which stipulate that all political activities in electoral areas cease