Raila, Ruto to host rallies tomorrow for their final pitch ahead of election  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – With just three days to the next week’s general election, the two presidential front-runners, Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza and Raila Odinga of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition will be holding their last rallies on Saturday.

The Azimio brigade will pitch camp at the Kasarani Stadium while the Kenya Kwanza will host theirs at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The two intensified their campaigns in 2021 with critics saying DP Ruto kicked his immediately after winning the 2017 repeat presidential election.

He was elected together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, but they have since fallen out, a move that has seen Ruto sidelined after Kenyatta shook hands with his erstwhile foe Odinga in March 2018.

Saturday’s rallies will mark the end of the campaign period in accordance with the law and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s timelines and regulations.

Odinga who is currently enjoying the support of the incumbent President Kenyatta will be seeking to occupy the top seat for a fifth time while Ruto will giving his first stab to presidency.

Other presidential candidates include David Mwaure of the Agano Party and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.