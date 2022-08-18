Connect with us

Raila Odinga when he met with US Senator Coons. Aug 18 2022 /COURTESY

Kenya

Raila reiterates he will pursue legal means to resolve Presidential poll dispute

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Azimio team led by their Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Thursday committed to pursue legal means in resolving the presidential election dispute, during a meeting with the congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The two delegations discussed developments around the 2022 general election, the US-Kenya bilateral relations and strengthening of trade and Foreign Direct Investment regimes.

Odinga who on Tuesday rejected presidential results announced by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati citing irregularities, told the delegate that he would seek redress through lawful means.

“We held candid discussions on developments around our general election and bilateral relations with the Congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives.We reiterated our commitment to pursuing legal means to resolve issues around the election results,” Odinga stated.

The delegation led by Delaware Senator Chris Coons had earlier on visited President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, and commended him for ensuring peace and stability prevailed during the election period.

On his part, President Kenyatta committed to a peaceful transition.

The delegation also met with the Kenya Kwanza team led by President Elect William Ruto at his Karen office, with talks centred on  the just concluded elections in the country and areas of cooperation between Kenya and the United States.

