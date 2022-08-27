Raila reiterates commitment to democracy, peaceful resolve of election dispute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has reiterated his commitment to democracy and peaceful resolution of the presidential poll dispute, during a phone call with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In a call that lasted for about ten minutes, Odinga expressed his appreciation to Guterres for reaching out to him where they discussed several issues including the just concluded General Elections and subsequent developments.

Odinga briefed Guterres on steps they are taking to seek justice at the Supreme Court, adding that he will respect the court’s decision.

“Mr Guterres called me, I briefed him on the outcome of our general elections and processes that we have initiated to solve this problem. I gave my assurance that we are determined to pursue legal means to resolve the disputes that we have,” Odinga stated.

On his part, Guterres hailed Odinga for opting to pursue his presidential election dispute through legal means and as provided for by the Constitution of Kenya.

Odinga lodged his presidential petition at the Supreme Court on Monday, where he is seeking to overturn the victory of President Elect William Ruto.

According to Odinga, the electoral process was marred with massive irregularities and hence wasn’t free, fair and credible, as required by the Constitution of Kenya.

On Friday, Ruto’s legal team filed their responses ahead of the much anticipated legal battle next week.

As per the Court’s schedule the pretrial of the presidential petition will be on Monday, and Tuesday hearing of the case.

The court has until September 5, 2022 to deliver its ruling, which will be final.