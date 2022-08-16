Connect with us

Raila Odinga issues a press statement at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

Raila mulls Supreme Court suit to contest presidential results

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is mulling on yet again going to the Supreme Court to seeks nullification of the August 9th polls.

Odinga while making his first address after the election outcome claimed that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati’s annoucement and declaration of William Ruto as president-elect is null and void.

Odinga accused Chebukati of leading the commission with dictatorship and as one man show which according to him is against the law.

“Yesterday was a total disregard of the law by Chebukati and the rest of the commissioners. The Chairperson has no legal authority over weighty decision and proclaim them,” he said.

More to follow….

