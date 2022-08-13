Connect with us

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga (left) and his running mate Martha Karua.

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila, Karua hold inaugural Azimo elected leaders conference

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13- Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya coalition party was expected to hold an inaugural conference for its elected members on Saturday morning.

According to the Coalition Party Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo, the meeting will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 10 am.

It was not immediately clear if Odinga and Karua will attend the conference amid the ongoing presidential vote-tallying at the Bomas of Kenya where United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate was leading so far.

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya has so far bagged 147 MP seats, seven Senate seats and 10 Governor seats according to the forms verified so far.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
