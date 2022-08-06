Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
SCREENGRAB.

August Elections

Raila, Karua arrive at Kasarani Stadium for final rally

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has arrived at Kasarani Stadium to make a final push for votes after a frenetic campaigns across the country in last several months.

Odinga who was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua entered the 60,000 seater stadium in style escorted in by their supporters.

The excited supporters who dorned the Azimio coalition party colors regalia of blue and orange marched into  the stadium with their preferred presidential candidate causing a bit of snarl up as the fleet of  vehicles made their way.

Like the President he wishes to become if elected, Odinga went round the stadium to greet the thrilled crowd like the tradition of the head of state during national holidays.

Thousands of supporters who thronged Kasarani stadium were hopeful that their candidate would win the polls and address their plight in their campaign manifesto.

“We are here to celebrate with Raila Odinga and we are here to endorse him because he is already the President. We are just waiting to swear him in,” said Edwin Mongare at Kasarani stadium.

“My expectation is that Odinga will win, the price of Unga will go down, we will be handed Sh 6,000 and have free primary education to the tertiary  level,” excitedly stated David Odingo.

According to IEBC regulation, political candidates should culminate campaigns two days to the poll day.

The battle for votes has been dominated by mud-slinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging and a freebie bonanza for supporters, who have been showered with umbrellas, groceries and cash for attending rallies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bitterly fought race has sparked speculation Kenya may see its first presidential run-off, with many worried that a challenge to the result could lead to street violence.

About 22.1 million voters are registered. Nearly 40 percent of the voters, or 8.8 million, are aged between 18 and 34, a drop since the last poll.

A total of 46,229 polling stations will be open from 6 am to 5 pm.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Thousands throng Nyayo, Kasarani Stadia ahead of Ruto, Raila mega rallies

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – As curtains close on political campaigns in Kenya, frontrunners in the presidential elections are leaving no stone unturned in...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IPOA to dispatch 250 monitors to scrutinize police conduct during election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says it has dispatched 250 monitors across the country to scrutinize police conduct...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Be deliberate with your vote: Ruto to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday next week and...

4 hours ago

August Elections

See you on the other side after Tuesday, Ruto tells Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coaliton Party will be victorious in Tuesday’s election....

5 hours ago

August Elections

Kenyan election in facts and figures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya goes to the polls on Tuesday in a closely fought race to elect the fifth president since independence...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Kenyan elections: a history of violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – In its 30 years of multi-party rule, Kenya’s elections have frequently set off waves of deadly violence and produced...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya candidates make final bid for votes as campaigning closes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The frontrunners for Kenya’s presidential election were set to make their final push for votes Saturday, capping months of...

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

President Kenyatta Presides Over Countrywide Roll-out Of Coding Curriculum In Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the countrywide roll-out of the coding curriculum in primary and secondary schools....

5 hours ago