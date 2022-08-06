Raila, Karua arrive at Kasarani Stadium for final rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has arrived at Kasarani Stadium to make a final push for votes after a frenetic campaigns across the country in last several months.

Odinga who was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua entered the 60,000 seater stadium in style escorted in by their supporters.

The excited supporters who dorned the Azimio coalition party colors regalia of blue and orange marched into the stadium with their preferred presidential candidate causing a bit of snarl up as the fleet of vehicles made their way.

Like the President he wishes to become if elected, Odinga went round the stadium to greet the thrilled crowd like the tradition of the head of state during national holidays.

Thousands of supporters who thronged Kasarani stadium were hopeful that their candidate would win the polls and address their plight in their campaign manifesto.

“We are here to celebrate with Raila Odinga and we are here to endorse him because he is already the President. We are just waiting to swear him in,” said Edwin Mongare at Kasarani stadium.

“My expectation is that Odinga will win, the price of Unga will go down, we will be handed Sh 6,000 and have free primary education to the tertiary level,” excitedly stated David Odingo.

According to IEBC regulation, political candidates should culminate campaigns two days to the poll day.

The battle for votes has been dominated by mud-slinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging and a freebie bonanza for supporters, who have been showered with umbrellas, groceries and cash for attending rallies.

The bitterly fought race has sparked speculation Kenya may see its first presidential run-off, with many worried that a challenge to the result could lead to street violence.

About 22.1 million voters are registered. Nearly 40 percent of the voters, or 8.8 million, are aged between 18 and 34, a drop since the last poll.

A total of 46,229 polling stations will be open from 6 am to 5 pm.